Varanasi hospital allocates 2 wards for dengue patients

Amid the outbreak of dengue in Uttar Pradesh, two wards have been allocated in Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital in Varanasi with a total capacity of 20 beds to accommodate patients.

"We have allocated two wards with a total capacity of 20 beds for dengue. Out of 20 beds, nine are occupied," Dr Prasanna Kumar, MS Divisional Hospital toldon Monday.

"The patients here are from north-Bihar as well. The admitted patients here are mostly those who have viral fever, gastric problems, or diarrhea. We diagnose 450 people daily in OPD, if a patient is diagnosed with symptoms of dengue, rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) are being conducted and if the patient is positive for the disease we are admitting them for further treatment," Kumar said.

"From the past few days, we have had eight to nine dengue patients every day. We don't have the pressure yet in our hospital but have already taken all the measures for the coming days," he added.

"My brother has been admitted here for the past two days, the facility and treatment in this hospital are better here," said Sandeep Singh, the attendant of a patient.

On Monday, a day after the death toll due to dengue fever in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district rose to 51, the state government on Monday issued orders that three teams of three specialist doctors each from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI), King George's Medical University, (KGMU) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RML) Lucknow should be constituted and sent to Firozabad, Mathura and Agra districts.

According to the Chief Minister Office, arrangements have been made for additional beds, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, testing equipment, etc. for the prevention of dengue and other viral diseases.

( With inputs from ANI )

