By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 16, 2021 05:46 PM2021-11-16T17:46:38+5:302021-11-16T17:51:03+5:30

A shocking incident has taken place at Belgaum in Karnataka. A sage suffered a heart attack while giving a ...

VIDEO! Sanganabasava Swami suffers heart attack while addressing audience on his birthday, dies

A shocking incident has taken place at Belgaum in Karnataka. A sage suffered a heart attack while giving a speech at the event and died on the stage. The incident took place on November 6.

Sanganabasava Swami was addressing his followers, when he suddenly fainted. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Doctors said he died of a heart attack.

Swami died on his birthday

Sanganabasava Swami was the chief saint of Balobala Math and the head of Basavayog Mandap Trust. November 6 was his 53rd birthday and he was addressing followers at his monastery. During the speech, he suddenly collapsed and later died.

