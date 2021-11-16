VIDEO! Sanganabasava Swami suffers heart attack while addressing audience on his birthday, dies

A shocking incident has taken place at Belgaum in Karnataka. A sage suffered a heart attack while giving a speech at the event and died on the stage. The incident took place on November 6.

Sanganabasava Swami was addressing his followers, when he suddenly fainted. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Doctors said he died of a heart attack.

Swami died on his birthday

Sanganabasava Swami was the chief saint of Balobala Math and the head of Basavayog Mandap Trust. November 6 was his 53rd birthday and he was addressing followers at his monastery. During the speech, he suddenly collapsed and later died.



