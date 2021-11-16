VIDEO! Sanganabasava Swami suffers heart attack while addressing audience on his birthday, dies
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 16, 2021 05:46 PM2021-11-16T17:46:38+5:302021-11-16T17:51:03+5:30
A shocking incident has taken place at Belgaum in Karnataka. A sage suffered a heart attack while giving a ...
A shocking incident has taken place at Belgaum in Karnataka. A sage suffered a heart attack while giving a speech at the event and died on the stage. The incident took place on November 6.
Sanganabasava Swami was addressing his followers, when he suddenly fainted. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Doctors said he died of a heart attack.
Swami died on his birthday
Sanganabasava Swami was the chief saint of Balobala Math and the head of Basavayog Mandap Trust. November 6 was his 53rd birthday and he was addressing followers at his monastery. During the speech, he suddenly collapsed and later died.
Open in app
प्रवचन देते स्वामी की हार्ट अटैक से मौत, वीडियो आया सामने #HeartAttack#Death— Zee News (@ZeeNews) November 16, 2021
अन्य Videos यहां देखें - https://t.co/ZoADfwSi4Spic.twitter.com/fT5aDH60Ne