Village panchayat in Lakshadweep appeals to avoid black dress in Independence Day celebrations

Kavaratti village Panchayat in Lakshadweep on Friday issued an appeal to people and officials not to wear a black dress in the Independence Day celebrations.

"The village Panchayats Kavaratti has decided to celebrate the 75th Independence Day celebrations, 2021 with more vigour and enthusiasm. I am on the behalf of people of Kavaratti hereby appeal to all of you to participate actively in Independence Day celebrations, 2021 at stadium ground Kavaratti and make the function a grand success," read the notice of chairperson, village Panchayat Kavaratti.

"I also appeal to all public representatives, public, employees, senior officers of the Lakshadweep Administration and other departments to avoid dresses of black colour including suits in celebrations and ensure attendance of all the senior officers in the functions without a fail," the notice added.

India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Independence from British rule on August 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor