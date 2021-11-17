VIRAL VIDEO! MBBS doc consumes cow dung and urine, claims it has many benefits

A video of a doctor eating cow dung has gone viral on social media. The name of this doctor who explains the importance of dung is Manoj Mittal. He is a resident of Karnal. Manoj, who has an MBBS degree, has been drinking cow urine and eating dung for the last several years. Cow dung is high in B vitamins. This protects against radiation, claims Mittal. Radiation is emitted from mobiles, ACs, fridge and other electrical appliances. It causes diseases like cancer. However, the effect of radiation can be reduced by eating cow dung, said Mittal.

If a pregnant woman eats cow dung during childbirth, there is not much discomfort during childbirth. Eating dung cures many ailments, claimed Mittal. Manoj Mittal is a pediatrician and has a big hospital in Karnal. He always sleep on the ground and don't use AC, says Mittal. Cow dung contains 28% oxygen. Therefore, he claims that he is in good health. As soon as Manoj Mittal's video went viral, various reactions are being seen. Some have cast doubt on Manoj's degree. Some claim that Manoj's claim is true. Mittal's video has gone viral on social media.