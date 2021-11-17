Viral Video! Woman assaults cab driver on road in Delhi

A video of a woman beating up the cab driver went viral on social media a few months back. Now the same incident has been repeated in Delhi. A woman grabbed the cab driver's shirt collar and slapped him. If the driver lodges a complaint in this regard, the police said that they will register a case against the woman and take further action. The viral video is within the limits of West Patel Nagar Police Station. The video shows the number of the woman's Scooty. Police are working to find the woman. The video shows a woman wearing a blue T-shirt and a mask beating the cab driver. The two-minute video has gone viral on social media.

While the woman is beating the cab driver, some people present there are seen protesting against her. While other people are filming the incident in mobile. The incident is said to have taken place in Block-22 on Lal Anand Marg in West Patel Nagar. The woman was riding a scooter with a young woman. The driver's cab was also stuck in a traffic jam on the road. She was angry when the driver did not allow her to proceed. She parked the Scooty on the road and started abusing the driver. The case then escalated into a brawl. People opposed the woman's behavior. She started abusing and threatening to kill him.