Want to study in world's best college, contribute to India's technological development: JEE (Advanced) topper Mridul Agarwal

Mridul Agarwal, who created history by scoring the highest-ever marks in JEE (Advanced), said he is keen to pursue Computer Science engineering from IIT Bombay and pursue his higher studies from the best institution in the world.

Mridul Agarwal hails from Rajasthan and got 348 marks out of 360, scoring 96.6 per cent.

In the press briefing by Allen Career Institute, Mridul Agarwal talked about the challenges he faced during the online classes and how did he overcome them.

"Initially, I used to spend time on social media and other OTT platforms but then I realised that a lot of time is being wasted. Then I decided to leave all of this keeping my future in mind. Such challenges are being faced by every student, but we have to cope up with them and move forward," he said.

Talking about his preparation, he said that he focused on the analysis of the mistakes that he committed in his classroom tests and did not feel demotivated upon committing mistakes.

Agarwal said he wants to return to India after his higher studies to contribute to the technological development of the country.

The topper said that he always got the support of family and friends and they never exerted any pressure.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Member of Parliament from Kota, Om Birla on Friday talked to Mridul Agarwal over the phone and congratulated him on his success.

"Congratulations Mridul Agrawal, son of Rajasthan on securing the first rank in the IIT-JEE (Adv) exam. This success is the result of his tireless hard work, prayers of parents and dedication of teachers. With this result, the coaching institutes of Kota Parliamentary Constituency once again proved their superiority, congratulations!" the Speaker said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor