Watch Solar Eclipse 2021 Live Stream Now, see how to watch it safely

NASA has announced Solar Eclipse on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, some people in the Southern Hemisphere will have the chance to experience a total or partial eclipse of the Sun.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. This time Antarctica will face a full solar eclipse, while viewers in the parts of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia, and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia will see a partial solar eclipse on Dec. 4.

In many of these locations, the eclipse will occur before, during, and after sunrise or sunset. This means that viewers will need to get a clear view of the horizon during sunrise or sunset in order to see the eclipse.

The Live streaming of the solar eclipse will be streamed on YouTube and on nasa.gov/live. And it will stream from Union Glacier, Antarctica. The stream will start at 12:00 pm Saturday, in India, and will end at 2:07 pm Saturday, in India.



Is It safe to watch a total or partial solar eclipse?

It is never safe to look directly at the Sun, even if the Sun is partly or mostly obscured. When viewing a partial solar eclipse, you must wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the entire eclipse if you want to face the Sun. Solar viewing or eclipses glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the Sun.