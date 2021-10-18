Watch Video! House gets washed away by strong water currents of river in Kerala

Currently, the state of Kerala is experiencing heavy rains. Heavy rains in Kerala have killed at least 18 people in various parts of the state over the past two days. Also many people are said to be missing. Meanwhile, several rain-related videos from various parts of Kerala are also coming up on social media. A similar video has surfaced from Kottayam's Mundakayam.

As seen in this video, it is raining heavily in this area. Due to heavy rains a solid house built on the side of the road bends slightly at first and then the whole house is washed away in the river. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. There was no one in the house when it collapsed.

Meanwhile, rains in Kerala have led to the unfortunate death of a 40-year-old man, his 75-year-old mother, his 35-year-old wife and six family members, including three daughters aged 14, 12 and 10, at Kuttikkal in Kottayam district. The family's home was swept away in the landslide. The bodies of three people were found on Saturday, while the search for others continues.