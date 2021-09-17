Watch Video! Nitin Gadkari reviews work on Mumbai-Delhi Expressway

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's ambitious Mumbai-Delhi Expressway's work is currently going on in full swing. Today, Gadkari himself inspected the road in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. Gadkari inspected the road work from a car. At that time, his car was running at a speed of 170 kmph. The video of Gadkari's test of the expressway is now going viral on social media. Earlier, Gadkari had inspected the expressway from a helicopter. But now he has inspected the road work from the car.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today reviewed the work on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway. For the review he went to Ratlam. The expressway is passing through Javara of Ratlam. Gadkari inspected the expressway from a helicopter to see the quality of the expressway and the speed of work. He then inspected the work of the expressway through the car. 'We had already told the road construction company that the quality should be good. The test done today was correct. Vehicles will be able to run at a speed of 120 km per hour on this route, 'said Gadkari.

Gadkari reviewed the road work for about half an hour. He was accompanied by MPs Guman Singh Damor, Anil Firozia and Sudhir Gupta, Ratlam MLA Chaitanya Kashyap, Dr. Rajendra Pandey was present. The expressway will run through three districts of Madhya Pradesh. Expressway will run from Ratlam, Mandsaur and Jhabua. The road work will be completed by November 2022. The first phase will have 8 lanes. After that the work of 4 lanes will be completed.



