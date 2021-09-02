WB post-poll violence: State appoints 10 IPS officers to assist SIT
By ANI | Published: September 2, 2021 03:12 PM2021-09-02T15:12:22+5:302021-09-02T16:43:18+5:30
The government on Wednesday appointed 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers (zone-wise) to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the post-poll violence, informed West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs Department.
The government on Wednesday appointed 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers (zone-wise) to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the post-poll violence, informed West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs Department.
The Calcutta High Court on August 19 ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The High Court also ordered to set up SIT for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.
The five zones are headquarters, north zone, west zone, south zone and Kolkata Police.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app