'We do not poach MLAs': Congress on Yediyurappa's allegation of BJP MLAs being in touch with party

Responding to the allegation of Karnataka's former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that some BJP MLAs were in touch with Congress, State Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he does not want to discuss the matter and he will speak only after Yediyurappa confirms the names of the MLA.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president who rode a bicycle here as part of a protest against the price of hike of essential commodities such as fuel and cooking gas cylinder today said: "I don't want to comment on the desire of the BJP MLAs. There could be some difference of opinion among the BJP MLAs. Let the time come, and then we will decide. But first, let Yediyurappa disclose the names of the BJP MLAs... because they might have spoken to him and expressed their desire. Let him speak and then I will react. We don't in believe poaching MLAs."

Attacking the government, former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah said, "Nobody can save BJP government in Karnataka. Neither PM Narendra Modi, nor BS Yediyurappa or Basavaraj Bommai. In the upcoming election, the Congress party would come to power. We should come to power to safeguard the interest of the state and people."

On the allegation of Congress trying to poach BJP MLAs, Siddaramaiah said, "We don't poach MLAs. If an MLA wants to join the Congress party, then he should accept our ideology."

The Congress leaders rode bicycles to Vidhan Soudha in protest against the inflation of fuel and cooking gas cylinders. Shivakumar said that the government should reduce the prices of fuel and cooking gas cylinder by 20 per cent."

( With inputs from ANI )

