We need to be more vigilant, Sharad Pawar advises after Taliban captures Afghanistan



Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. The streets of Kabul were quiet on Monday, but there were scenes of chaos and panic at the international airport as hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country flooded the tarmac. Among them, some Afghans have also come to India. NCP's Sharad Pawar has given his reaction on the developments here. He also gave valuable advice to the central government.

To date, India has faced constant difficulties from Pakistan and China. Now, Afghanistan has added to that. Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are the countries bordering India. So, now we have to be more vigilant. The dictatorial Taliban should keep the peace, we want to establish peace. They should convince people to believe. However, let's hope there is some truth in this, said Pawar.

Apart from China and Pakistan, India has good relations with its neighbors. Currently, the situation has changed in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Therefore, it is time to review our foreign policy, said Pawar. Also, since this is a sensitive topic, I will not talk about it further. However, as it is an issue of national security, our role will be to co-operate with the government in this, Pawar said.

The resignation of the President of Afghanistan after the United States has caused a stir in the world. The US has spent billions of rupees to keep the Taliban out of power for the last 20 years. The Taliban has also defeated the mighty United States and is in the process of re-establishing Taliban power. Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is expected to become the next president of Afghanistan. However, the Taliban wants good relations with India.