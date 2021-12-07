We will discuss government's proposal at meeting on Wednesday: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that while the Centre has agreed to meet the demands of the farmers, details of the proposal are not yet clear.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "The government proposed that they will agree to our demands and that we should end the protest but the proposal is not clear. We have our apprehensions which will be discussed tomorrow at 2 pm. Our movement will continue here."

Earlier today, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting to discuss the Centre's response and said that some pending issues still remain.

"SKM has said it today (that protest is likely to be withdrawn after tomorrow's meeting). Government has been saying so for a year but no one is going home until everything is resolved," added Tikait.

Addressing a press conference, SKM had said that they will not accept the government's condition that cases will be withdrawn only after the protest is called off.

SKM has also confirmed that they have received a written draft proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and SKM will seek further clarifications on a few points from the Government's proposal and will reconvene at 2 pm tomorrow for further discussion.

The proposal was constructively discussed by the farm leaders at the SKM meeting at Singhu Border today.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The SKM called off a planned tractor march to Parliament on November 29 and said that it would wait until December 4 for the Union government to formally respond to its demands, which it had stated in an open letter to the Prime Minister.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

