Weather experts predict respite from heavy rainfall in K'taka

Bengaluru, Nov 24 After enjoying two sunny days following 15 long days of unrelenting, heavy downpour, Karnataka saw inclement weather make a comeback on Wednesday. Clouds dominated the sky in the evening followed by light showers in south Karnataka including in Bengaluru.

However, in a big respite to the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka, experts have predicted there will be no heavy downpour in the coming days.

They have predicted light showers for two more days in the south Karnataka region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is no warning situation for Karnataka till November 28.

Senior Consultant for Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSDMC), Dr G.S. Sreenivas Reddy, told that the south interior districts especially those bordering Tamil Nadu will witness light to moderate rainfall including Bengaluru.

"Karnataka will not witness incessant rain like before. Adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu will witness light to moderate rains, but not much.

"The rains are due to cyclonic circulation. It lies in the southern part of Tamil Nadu and is circulating over the sea right now. Probably, by tomorrow (Thursday) morning, it will create a low pressure and then move towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu. Two days of cyclonic circulation will be active, and that influence will be a little on Karnataka. Tamil Nadu and Kerala will get more rain," he said.

