West Bengal: Sarugara forest officials arrest one with deer skin

Sarugara forest officials on early morning of Sunday arrested a man who was spotted with deer skin and 2.1 kgs of pangolin scales from Oodlabari bypass.

According to Sanjay Dutta, Range officer, Sarugara Forest range, there were three people involved in the activity. Two of them managed to escape and one got arrested.

The articles were coming from Assam and were supposed to smuggle to Nepal through Panitanki border.

A case has been registered under the forest act and will be forwarded to Jalpaiguri court.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor