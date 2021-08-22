West Bengal women tie rakhi to Afghan nationals in Dum Dum

Trinamool Congress organised a Rakshabandhan event in the Dum Dum area of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday. During the event, women tied rakhis to Afghan nationals and others living in the area.

The rakhis, called the Rakhi of harmony, had a white pigeon with the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' meaning 'the world is one family' on the map of the world.

Meanwhile, other rakhis had the face of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the slogan 'Delhi Chalo' under it.

Arshad Ahmed Danish, an Afghan national said, "The occasion is a very auspicious one, and with all that is going on in Afghanistan presently, this program essentially sends a message of peace and harmony."

"The sisters here tied rakhi to the Afghans here, showing the strong bond that we share with them. To strengthen the bond between the two communities, several efforts are made from both sides," he added.

Talking about the present situation in Afghanistan, Arshad said, "The humanitarian crisis happening in Afghanistan is not acceptable in today's civil world."

Yasmin Nigar Khan President, All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind said, "We felt really nice to see the kind of love the Indians have showered on us, especially on this occasion. It feels like Afghanistan and India share a bond of sister and a brother. India has always helped Afghanistan in times of need, for which we are very thankful."

Following the tying of rakhis, a cultural program was also held.

( With inputs from ANI )

