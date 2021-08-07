Wife cuts hair of woman in middle of street suspecting her affair with her husband

A disturbing incident has come to light from Surat. A woman cut the hair of a young woman in front of an entire village. The woman suspected that the young woman was having an affair with her husband. The video of this incident has gone viral. In the video some women can be seen grabbing the girl and one woman is forcibly running scissors over her hair. The victim can also be seen shouting for help. But no one comes forward to help her.

The viral video is said to be from Tatithaiya village in Palsana tehsil of Surat. Here a woman forcibly cut the hair of a young woman. Meanwhile, the young woman was struggling to save herself. But some women had grabbed her. So she could do nothing.

Instead of rescuing the girl, people kept taking videos of her. While many people were laughing out loud. The police have registered a complaint after the victim's statement. Police are investigating the incident. Police have arrested the main accused woman and some others in the case. Which includes two men. Surat SP Grameen Usha Radha said the woman suspected that the girl was having an affair with her husband. Due to this suspicion, the woman grabbed the girl and cut her hair.

The main accused woman who cut the girl's hair has been identified as Sekanti. Gauri and two other women were also present along with Sekanti. It is said that Sekanti suspected that the girl was having an affair with her husband. The woman had a fight with the girl before. The girl had gone to her home in Madhya Pradesh after the fight. She had returned to Kadodra a few days back. Which the woman found out.