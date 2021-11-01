Will complain to President against NCSC official over Wankede issue, says Nawab Malik

Following National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar's visit to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's residence in the alleged fake caste certificate matter, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said that he will complain to the President against Haldar reportedly giving Wankhede a clean chit.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Malik claimed, "Yesterday, Chairman of the National Scheduled Castes Commission and BJP's leader Arun Haldar visited Sameer Wankhede's residence and gave him a clean chit. He should have conducted an investigation first and submitted a detailed report. We will complain about him to the President."

The minister further claimed that Haldar's visit raises numerous questions, "Why he was in so hurry to give him a clean chit and clear the allegations without any investigation and what was his motive behind it?"

Earlier, Malik, who has been levelling various allegations against Wankhede since the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case came to the fore, accused him of using a fake birth certificate to secure a government job.

He had alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

( With inputs from ANI )

