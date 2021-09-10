Will expose another minister of Thackeray govt with evidence: Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya announced that he will reveal corruption by a Maharashtra cabinet minister and produce documentary evidence to support his claim.

He further alleged that Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's close aide Bajrang Kharmate, who is working in Regional Transport Office has 40 properties amounting to 750 crore,

Addressing reporters in Pune, Somaiya said, " I saw property and farmhouse of Bajrang Kharmate. Till now Kharmate's 40 properties list we have given to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax. Its market valuation is around 750 crore. Next week, I will expose scams along with documentary evidence next to the public of one more cabinet minister of Thackeray government."

He added, "On Wednesday, Maharashtra government informally accepted that Anil Parab's resort is illegal and it should be demolished. They have submitted an affidavit to Lokayukta and a copy has been given to me as well. I was informed that this affidavit was approved by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray."

He alleged, " If this all has been proved how can this man(Anil Parab) be part of the cabinet?

He slammed Sharad Pawar by asking, " Sharad Pawar gives a certificate that ED is doing encroachment or harassing people or saying Bhavna Gawali is innocent. I want to ask Pawar sahib that Bhawna Gawali has withdrawn cash 40 times from a Resort urban co-op bank and none of the withdrawals is less than 21 Lakh. A politician withdraws Rs 25 crore in cash and Pawar is asking why is ED investigating the case."

Earlier, on September 6, ED had summoned RTO officer Bajrang Kharmate in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier on August 29, ED had summoned Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case, following which Parab on August 31 sought 14 days time to appear before the agency.

Earlier, Somaiya alleged that Maharashtra cabinet minister Anil Parab owns two illegal resorts in 'No Development Zone'.

"Anil Parab has two illegal resorts at Murud Seashore Dapoli. 1. Sai Resort NX 2. Sea Conch Resort. Both are in No Development Zone within CRZ III," he tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor