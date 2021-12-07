Will petrol and diesel cost same now?Modi govt announces plan in Parliament

Petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed due to continuous rise in fuel prices. Last month, the government reduced excise duty on fuel. As a result, petrol became cheaper by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. However, the price of petrol is still above Rs 100 across the country. There is a demand for inclusion of petrol and diesel in goods and services tax. This will reduce fuel prices and bring relief to the people. The Modi government clarified its position in Parliament. There is a demand for inclusion of fuel in goods and services tax and uniformity of fuel rates across the country. The question of the role of the government in this regard was raised in the winter session. Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli replied. Teli told the Rajya Sabha that there was no plan to bring fuel under GST and make it uniform across the country.

Some factors are important in determining the price of petrol and diesel. This includes value added tax, transportation costs. That is why fuel prices vary from state to state, Teli said. The decision to include petrol and diesel in the GST is in the hands of the GST Council. The council has not made any recommendation to include fuel in the GST, 'said Teli.