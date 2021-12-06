Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Oppn demanded Shah's statement over Nagaland firing incident

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon following a demand by members of the Parliament for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the Nagaland firing incident.

Also, TMC MP Derek O'Brien had raised the issue of the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, for the remaining part of the Winter Session.

Meanwhile, Shah will give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of Parliament later in the day.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces and the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.A day after the reported civilian killings by security forces, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor