Winter Session: TRS MP moves adjournment motion in RS over 'non-procurement of crops from Telangana'

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K Keshava Rao on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha over "discriminatory crop procurement policy of Central government and non-procurement of crops from Telangana".

The adjournment motion was moved under rule 267.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Rao said, "I desire to move the following Adjournment Motion, under Rule 267 (suspension of Rules) to discuss the grave situation arising in Telangana where lakhs of tons of paddy is rotting on the yard due to the non-lifiting of the grains by FCI, discriminatory crop procurement policy of Central Government and non-procurement of crops from state of Telangana; particularly the Rabi crop. Added to it is the unseasonal rains that is causing irreparable loss to the grains."

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor