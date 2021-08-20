Woman files dowry case against BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, wife & son

A complaint has been lodged by woman against a Biju Janata Dal MP for harassing her a dowry case. The complaint has been lodged against Odisha's Cuttack Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, his wife and son. Madhya Pradesh police has lodged a complaint against MP Mahtab for harassing daughter-in-law for dowry.

According to police, a case has been registered against the MP, his wife Mahasweta and son Lokaranjan under sections 498, 506 and 34 of the Penal Code and section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Daughter-in-law Sakshi, a resident of Mahadev area of ​​Bhopal, was married to Lokaranjan, son of Odisha Biju Janata Dal MP in 2016 in Delhi.

Local police officer Ajita Nair said Mahtab's 34-year-old daughter-in-law Sakshi had on Wednesday lodged a complaint against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law at the Bhopal Women's Police Station for allegedly harassing her. The police officer further said that her family had spent a lot on the wedding. "Now my father-in-law is harassing me for dowry," the victim said in the complaint. The victim also alleged that her family paid Rs 1.5 crore as dowry to her father-in-law in 2016.

However, they were demanding more and more money.