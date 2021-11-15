Woman gets husband arrested for seeking sexual favours in drunken state

Patna, Nov 15 Despite prohibition, cases of liquor consumption, trade and smuggling are rising in Bihar. In Aurangabad district, a woman got her husband arrested when he came home in a drunken state.

The incident took place in Neem Tola village under Barun police station of Aurangabad. In a written complaint to the police, the woman named Suman Devi alleged that her husband Pawan Chaudhary was a habitual drinker.

"Chaudhary, in an inebriated state, was trying to seek sexual favour from his wife Suman Devi on Monday. As he was in a drunken state, his wife refused. This led to a heated exchange of words between them. The woman took the help of other family members to overpower him and informed us," said Dhananjay Sharma, SHO of Barun police station.

"Suman handed over her husband to the police when we reached the village. Pawan Chaudhary was found in a drunken state. He also underwent a medical examination where doctors found traces of alcohol in his blood," Sharma said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the prohibition law.

In the last 17 days, over 50 persons died and around 40 lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah, Samastipur and Vaishali districts.

