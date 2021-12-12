Woman kills children, hangs herself to death in Telangana

A woman allegedly killed her two children and died allegedly by suicide in Rajendranagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.

Police inspector of Rajendranagar Police Station, K Kanakaiah told ANI, "The incident took place in Rajendranagar on Saturday. The woman, aged 35, hanged herself by killing her son and daughter. As per the initial probe, it is revealed that the woman's husband Saikumar use to torture his wife and kids."

They were married in 2016 and the husband is an employee at a software company, the police official said.

"The husband has run away. We will arrest the husband soon he said. A case has been registered under section 302, 498A, 306," he said.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor