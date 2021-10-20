Woman stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Delhi

A shocking incident has come to light in the capital Delhi with the murder of a young woman. Her ex-boyfriend called the girl home to meet him and then stabbed her to death. The young woman was brutally murdered in such a horrible way that everyone is shocked to see her body. The accused was neighbor of the young woman. No one has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. Now the police have taken notice of the case and started investigation.

The shocking incident took place in Delhi's Dwarka district. Where the girl's ex-boyfriend called to meet her. When the girl reached there, there was an argument between the two and at the same time the accused youth attacked the girl with a knife. According to police, the accused was neighbor of the young woman. They were in a relationship.. The police came to know about the murder of the girl from the hospital. Until then, no one had reported the incident to the police. Police then launched an investigation into the matter.

The police investigation revealed that the accused was identified as Ankit Gaba. The accused was accompanied by two other named Himanshu and Manish. The dead girl is 24-year-old and identified as Dolly. After the attack, the injured girl walked to the hospital on her own but her life could not be saved. The hospital informed the police when the girl reached the hospital in critical condition. No PCR call or complaint was lodged anywhere in this case.

According to the hospital, the girl was stabbed seven times. In which she suffered serious injuries. Police are searching for accused Ankit Gaba and his two accomplices in the case. All three accused are currently absconding. The girl's body has been sent for postmortem. What was the motive behind this murder? Police are trying to find answers to all these questions. Police have raided the house of the accused and started investigation.