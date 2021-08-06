Women's hockey team won hearts of every Indian: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Indian women's hockey team has won the hearts of every Indian with their stellar performance.

"Indian Women's Hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every Indian with their stellar performance. We are proud of you all," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Stating that the recent performance of the Indian women's hockey team at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics reflects the spirit of New India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the team is 'blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience', and added that its success will inspire the country's women to not only to take up the sport as a profession but also to excel in it.

He further said that the great performance of the women's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 shall always be remembered.

Indian women's hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch on Friday.

With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, meanwhile, team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

( With inputs from ANI )

