Won't stop taking govt policies to people, says Hardeep Puri after Sanjay Raut jibe at Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's remark that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra would lead to the third COVID wave and said that the party would not stop taking government policies to the people.

Addressing a press conference today, Puri said, "Please tell Sanjay Raut that I have taken note of this but we don't stop taking government policies to the people. I shouldn't say this but look at the scenes when concerned leaders are not wearing masks, are in close proximity to each other and are in the well of the House."

Earlier today, Raut had said, "Many people fear that this (BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra) will invite the third wave of COVID-19."

The new Union Ministers embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated ruckus by the opposition parties. The Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 and 20, is aimed at seeking the blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers introduced in the Cabinet.

Puri lauded the newly formed Cabinet and said, "PM Modi-led government is working in public interest with the intention of getting everyone's support and development for all. It has never happened before in Indian history when 27 OBCs, 11 women and 12 SC-ST people have got a place in the Cabinet."

The Union Minister also discussed issues pertaining to development of Delhi and the implementation of schemes for the welfare of the people with members of the media fraternity at an interaction at BJP headquarters in Delhi today.

He said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), work is being done to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi and give ownership rights to the people living there."

( With inputs from ANI )

