Workers with less than 15 thousand salary to get benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

If you are an private sector worker and your monthly income is less than Rs. 15 thousand then there is good news for you. You can register on the e-labor portal. This can free you from the worries of expenses during any accident or illness. After registration on e-labor portal, workers will be entitled to two lakh insurance in case of accident. They will also join the Ayushman Yojana, which provides health protection to the family up to Rs. 5 lakhs annually. Not only that, in case of emergency, government assistance will also be available. The helpline number 14434 can be contacted for any assistance. Complaints can be lodged through the portal www.gms.eshram.gov.in.

Unorganized workers include construction workers, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, peddlers, migrants and platform workers, agricultural workers, MGNREGA workers and all kinds of workers whose monthly income is less than Rs. 15,000. If your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar, you can register yourself. For this one has to go to e-labor portal www.eshram.gov.in. On the other hand, those to whom Aadhaar mobile number is not connected, have to go to CSC for registration. Such workers will be registered through biometric certification. The CSC will print the e-labor card on paper and give it to the worker. Registration will be completely free. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana aims to help economically vulnerable citizens who are in need of healthcare facilities. It was rolled out in September 2018 to cover about 50 crore citizens of the country.

Who can register?

Workers who are between 16 and 59 years of age and do not avail of

Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) or State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Workers who are not income tax payers.

Workers who are not government employees