Yahoo 2021 Year in Review: PM Modi is the most searched Indian Personality of the year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of Most Searched Indian Personality in 2021. The list also includes Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case. According to the information received, with the exception of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the top of the list since 2017. Last year, many people tried to find out about the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Yahoo Year in Review reviews the most searched news, personalities, various events in the news by netizens. Again this year, in the year 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained his top position in this list.

In the Yahoo 2021 Year in Review list, Indian Test captain Virat Kohli ranks second in the list, followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee is gaining prominence in politics after the BJP was ousted in the West Bengal Assembly elections. At number four on the list is the late TV series actor Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth Shukla's death came as a shock to his fans. Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan has also been included in the list. The NCB had taken action against Aryan Khan two months ago. Aryan was in the discussion after that. Aryan Khan is seventh on the list.

With the sudden demise of two young and popular actors, Sidharth Shukla and Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar fans have been searching about them on the internet ever since. Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar came at the fourth spot on the most searched list of male celebrities. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and southern superstar Allu Arjun are ranked second and fourth respectively.