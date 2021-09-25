Yogi Adityanath thanks healthcare, frontline workers as UP becomes first state to administer over 10 cr vaccine doses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the health care and front line workers for their support after the state government on Saturday said that it has set a new record by administering more than 10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far.

As per the official statement issued by the state government on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh is the only state in the country to cross the 10 crore mark.

It stated that rapid vaccination in the state can be understood from the fact that after jabbing 5 crore doses till August 3, another five crore vaccine doses were given in the next 54 days (from August 3 to September 25).

At the beginning of the vaccination program, it took about 100 days for administering the first dose of vaccine to 10 million (or one crore) beneficiaries, said the statement.

"If we look at the nationwide status of vaccination, UP remains on the first position. Maharashtra is in second place with 07.78 crore doses, while Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively," said the release issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 85 crore landmark milestone (85,54,78,279) today. More than 62 lakh (62,42,122) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, said the Union Health Ministry.

In Uttar Pradesh, one patient has died due to COVID-19 while 28 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Friday. According to the bulletin, the total number of people who lost their lives due to this virus in the state so is at 22,890. At the same time, with 28 new cases, 17,097,47 people have been infected here till date.

Meanwhile, India reported 29,616 new COVID-19 infections and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Of these, 17,983 Covid cases and 127 deaths were reported in Kerala, informed the Ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

