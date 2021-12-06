Young filmmakers should focus on unsung heroes of freedom struggle, says MoS L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on Sunday attended the "SHE" Short Film Festival Awards ceremony based on the theme of women's safety and said that young filmmakers should focus on unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

Addressing the event, Murugan said, "The young filmmakers should focus on unsung heroes of the independence struggle. I would like to congratulate all three winners of the short films. It is the result of their hard work and dedication."

The minister also acknowledged the great contribution of women from Kerala who became the torch bearers in the fields of sports, healthcare, cinema, literature, arts and science.

"Who is SHE? She is empowered. She is honoured. She is Bharat Mata.....she is the guard," Murugan said.

He lauded the concept and content of the She Short Film Festival that was aimed to create awareness in the general public about women's safety and empowerment.

Further, he pointed out the values that cinema propagates is very much important such as how cinema treats issues such as domestic violence, crime against women and the role of women in society.

Urging the youth to explore new ideas and technologies and create cinema with an aesthetic sense of beauty, he said, "So as to focus on ease of doing business, the Central Government have opened Film Facilitation Office, for a single point contact for filmmakers in getting permission for shooting in various parts of the country."

In this award ceremony, "Karuvariyin Kanavukal" directed by Sarath Sunder was selected as the best short film, "Detox" directed by Anoop Narayanan selected as the second-best movie and the movie "Chathra " directed by Job master came at the third price.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor