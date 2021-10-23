Young man killed in road accident, HDFC denies accidental claim

This news is important for you if you are thinking of taking out Accidental Insurance. HDFC Bank has given troubling reasons for denying accident insurance. The case is from Ludhiana in Punjab. Harvansh Kaur had claimed accident insurance after the death of a member of her family. Which has been denied by HDFC Bank. The letter sent by HDFC from Rajiv Mehta of Delhi has gone viral on social media. The letter gives reasons as to why Harvansh Kaur was denied the claim.

According to the letter, the policyholder died on April 19, 2020 in a road accident. This time he was on a 346cc bike. According to the bank, this does not appear in the claim. The deceased was on a 346cc bike at the time of the accident. There is a rule in an accident insurance policy that a road accident occurs and if it is a scooter or a bike with a capacity of less than 150 cc, the claim is only valid. Otherwise the claim is not granted.

“We would like to draw your attention. Your claim has been declined due to the below mentioned reason which is the basis for disallowing the claim, an extract of which is mentioned below for your ready reference. As per the submitted documents, insured was dead on 19/04/2020 due to head injury. Insured was riding 346 cc bike and as per policy terms and conditions claim is not payable under general exclusion clause 8, for bodily injury sustained while or as a result of driving motorcycle or motor scooter above 150 cc,” the letter stated.