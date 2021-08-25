YSRCP did not fulfill promise of free houses to beneficiaries, alleges Andhra CPI

Andhra Pradesh's Communist Party of India (CPI) division on Tuesday alleged that YSRCP has not fulfilled its promise of providing AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses free of cost to beneficiaries.

The CPI, during a round table meeting yesterday, demanded that infrastructure facilities at TIDCO housing complexes should be provided and the houses handed over to the beneficiaries immediately.

Speaking to ANI, CPI state secretary, K Ramakrishna said, "AP TIDCO had started construction of 3.19 lakh houses during previous the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. After YSRCP came to power, the construction of 57,000 houses got cancelled."

"The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has decided to complete 2.62 lakh houses with Rs 13,000 crores in three phases. Beneficiaries' share of Rs 750 crores is already collected. Meanwhile, we know that banks are not interested to give huge debt for the construction of TIDCO houses. Banks are supposed to give credit of Rs 4,000 crores but gave credit of Rs 7 crores only till date," he added.

"State government plans to raise another Rs 6,000 crores for other financial institutions but commercial banks are not showing interest to raise such a huge credit. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has promised during the previous election campaign that YSRCP would give the TIDCO houses free of cost to the beneficiaries and would return the deposits to the beneficiaries once his party comes to power. But even after 26 months rule, the YSRCP government did not complete the work of TIDCO houses and nor gave the hand over to the beneficiaries," he further said.

The CPI leader added, "When the beneficiaries agitated, the state government announced in January 2020 that the pending works would be completed and houses would be handed over to beneficiaries within 18 months. The government has been extending that time but the works are not yet finished."

Earlier, the TDP, Congress, and CPM said that the State government should provide infrastructure facilities like roads, drains, drinking water and power supply to the TIDCO housing complexes and hand over the houses to the beneficiaries with immediate effect.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor