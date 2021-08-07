"A proud moment for my country": Neeraj Chopra reacts after historic gold at Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the javelin throw with a throw of 87.58 metres at the Tokyo Games 2020 today. Chopra becomes the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal. Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, seized the lead with a throw of 87.03 on his first attempt, a distance no other competitor achieved during the final, winning India's first gold of the Tokyo Games. Reacting for the first time after his historic win, the Haryana boy said, "It feels unbelievable. It is the first time India has won a gold in athletics, so I feel very good. We have just one gold here in other sports, "This is our first Olympic medal for a very long time, and in athletics it is the first time we have gold, so it's a proud moment for me and my country," Neeraj said.

Asked if he was surprised to win gold which also featured German great Johannes Vetter, he said, "In the qualification round I threw very well so I knew I could do better in the final.""(But) I didn't know it would be gold but I am very happy." Season leader and pre-tournament gold favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany, who had thrown the spear to 90m plus distances seven times between April and June, was shockingly eliminated after the first three throws as he was placed ninth with a best effort of 82.52m.Various personalities from across the country took to Twitter to celebrate this incredibly glorious moment. Abhinav Bindra, the only individual Olympic gold medalist (before Chopra) congratulated the young winner. "Take a bow, young man! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club, a much-needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you," Bindra wrote.



