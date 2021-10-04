Ahmedabad Marathon to be held in wave format, on field and on app

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 The fifth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) will take place on November 27 and 28, 2021, with options to select between on ground and app-based remote running. The on-ground event has been planned in the wave format with all Covid precautions in place.

The race will be held in full marathon, half marathon, 10 km and 5 km fun run. The on-ground race will be conducted in two slots (morning and evening) over two days. Each slot will have participants running in waves with a gap of 15 minutes. Each wave will see no more than 250 participants to ensure their safety.

While winners will be awarded medals and certified recognition, all participants completing the races will receive a certificate of completion. The prize money will not be applicable for participants who have opted for app-based remote running,the organisers informed in a release on Monday.

The theme for the event remains #Run4OurSoldiers, to honour the bravehearts of India. Like in the past, this year too, part of the registration proceeds will be donated to the Indian Armed Forces.

"Contributing to the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces has been a constant inspiration for us at the Adani Group to organize the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon and make it an annual event," said Pranav Adani, MD - Agro and Oil & Gas. "The Covid-19 crisis has reinforced the need to build a mentally and physically fit nation. Community running encourages people to adopt a healthy lifestyle which is sustainable and fosters a spirit of togetherness. We are very excited to invite all the runners, who were waiting for the on-ground event at Adani Shantigram after last year's virtual marathon. And for those who cannot join us in person, we will still look forward to your virtual participation.":

