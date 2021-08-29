Asian Junior Boxing: Rohit Chamoli clinches India's first gold

New Delhi, Aug 29 India's Rohit Chamoli on Sunday bagged a gold medal after beating Mongolias Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in a close-fought final encounter at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

According to information received here, playing in the junior boys' 48kg final, the boxer from Chandigarh continued his impressive form in the prestigious continental event and showed good tactical brilliance. After making a cautious start, Rohit's timely and precise punches gave him edge over his Mongolian opponent as the Indian managed to secure a 3-2 win as well as the gold medal.

Later, Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) will fight for gold medals in their respective categories. While, Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Nikita (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) are the country's 10 pugilists who will be competing in the girls' finals.

India have already won six bronze medals in the junior event with Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) losing in the girls' semi-finals while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) claimed bronze in the boys' category.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third in the overall standings with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze), 13 of those medals came in girls' category (four gold, six silver and three bronze) while eight medals were claimed in the boys' section (two gold, three silver and three bronze).

The gold medallists in the junior category will be awarded with USD 4,000 while USD 2,000 and 1,000 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.

India's 15 boxers will fight for gold as the finals of the youth event will take place on Monday.

Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) will be in action in the women's category while, among men, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Vanshaj (64kg) and Vishal (80kg) will play their finals.

