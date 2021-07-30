Australia's Jessica Fox uses condom to fix her kayak, ends up winning gold medal

27-year-old Australian canoeist Jessica Fox recently came up with an innovative idea to fix her kayak, and ended up winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Earlier this week, Fox won her first Olympic gold medal in the women's C1 canoe slalom and bronze in the canoe slalom K1 final - she was filmed fixing her kayak with a condom.

A video shared by the athlete on TikTok shows her carefully sliding the condom over the front of her kayak. "Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs," Jessica Fox captioned her now-viral TikTok video. In the clip, a person is first seen applying a carbon mixture to the front of the vessel. Then, the condom is used to secure the mixture. "It gives the carbon a smooth finish," Fox wrote further.

