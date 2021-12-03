BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth loses to Lee Zii Jia in his final Group B fixture

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday lost his third and final Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

Playing at Hall 2, Malaysian badminton player defeated Lee Zii Jia defeated Srikanth in straight sets 21-19, 21-14 in a game that lasted for 37 minutes.

With this defeat, Kidambi is left with negligible chances of qualifying into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Srikanth had also his second Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing tournament.

Earlier, shuttler Lakshya Sen sailed into the semis even after facing a defeat on Thursday against Denmark's Vixtor Axelsen, due to Kento Momota and Rasmus Gemke's withdrawal after injury.

Momota faced withdrew citing a back injury at 1-1 in the opening game against Sen on Wednesday.

Later in the tournament, PV Sindhu will be squaring off with Pornpawee Chochuwong in her last Group stage game in the women's singles event, while the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will be going against England's Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith.

( With inputs from ANI )

