Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away

Centenarian sprinter and veteran athlete Man Kaur passed away on Saturday at the age of 105.

Man Kaur was admitted to Shudhi Ayurvedic Hospital Derabassi in district Mohali. The former Indian athlete was declared dead at 1 pm on Saturday.

"Veteran athlete Man Kaur is dead and will be cremated tomorrow. She was admitted in Shudhi Ayurvedic Hospital Derabassi in district Mohali and was declared dead at 1 pm," son Gurdev Singh told ANI.

She had hogged the limelight after clinching the 100-meter sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017. Kaur, who started running at the age of 93, was also dubbed as 'Miracle from Chandigarh'.

( With inputs from ANI )

