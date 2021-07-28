China's Shi Zhiyong breaks world record in weightlifting to win gold in 73kg category

China's Shi Zhiyong broke his own world record to win the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the Olympics on Wednesday and claim a gold medal. The 27-year-old lifted a combined 364 kg to better his own world record of 363 kg, set at the 2019 world championships.

Shi, gold medallist at the 2016 Olympics in the 69 kg category, also broke the Olympic record for the clean and jerk on his first attempt. Venezuela's Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia won the silver medal and Indonesia's Rahmat Erwin Abdullah the bronze.