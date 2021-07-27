Close to 500 boxers participate in 3rd Junior Boys, 4th Junior Girls National C'ships

Following a spectacular outing in the Youth Nationals, Service Sports Control Board (SSCB) carried their supremacy at the 3rd Junior Boys National Boxing Championships as eight of its boxers made winning starts on the opening day at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sonipat.

Harsh started the proceedings for SSCB in a quite commanding manner as he outpunched Niraj Sah of Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) by a unanimous decision in the 46kg opening round match.

Later in the 54kg, Ashish also defeated Gujarat's Atul Sahani as the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round of the match.

Rajan (50kg), Henthoi (60kg), Ankush Panghal (66kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg), and Rhythm Sangawan (+80kg) were the other boxers who registered victories on Monday in their respective opening round matches and ensured perfect day for SSCB with an all-win record. Earlier last week, SSCB emerged champions in the 4th Youth Men's National Boxing Championships with 10 medals (7 gold and 3 silver).

The fourth edition of the Junior Girls National Championships was also kickstarted on Monday as 28 matches were played on Day 1 with 201 boxers participating from across the country, including states/UT like Haryana, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Mizoram. The boys' event witnessed the presence of 298 boxers while 65 bouts took place on opening day.

The ongoing championships are being played with AIBA's newly-introduced weight divisions--13 categories in men's event and 12 for women. The event will also be the selection tournament for the 2021 ASBC youth and junior boxing championships, which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17 to 31.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor