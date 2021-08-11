CM felicitates Odisha's players in Indian Hockey teams

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated the players from the state who are in the Indian Hockey teams at a function in Kalinga Stadium here.

Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas were part of the Indian Hockey teams which created history at the Tokyo Olympics.

Patnaik handed over a cash award of Rs 2.5 crore to Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas, who were part of the Men's Hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The CM also gave them the offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the State police department. Patnaik appreciated the performance of the players in winning the Bronze medal for the country.

At the ceremony, cash awards of Rs 50 lakh each was given to Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo, who were part of the Women's Hockey team at the Olympics. He commended the spirited fight of the women's team in reaching the semi-finals and creating history in Indian women's hockey.

Lauding the performance of the hockey players, Patnaik advised them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country. He assured them full support in future.

Vice-captain of the men's team Birendra Lakra and women team vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka presented their team jersey with signatures of all the team members to Patnaik. They expressed gratitude towards the CM for supporting Indian hockey.

