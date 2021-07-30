Deepika Kumari's Olympic journey ends after quarterfinal loss to South Korea's An San

Deepika Kumari crashed out of the quarterfinals in the Women's Archery Individual event, losing to South Korea's An San. Earlier in the day, the Indian archer had defeated ROC's Ksneia Perova to seal a berth in the quarterfinals.

An San won the third set 26-24 as she won the quarterfinal tie 6-0 to advance to the semifinals. An San in the tie hit four 10s as compared to Deepika's three. An 8 was the South Korean's lowest point which she hit just once. Deepika hit three 7s and 8 and a 9.

