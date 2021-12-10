Elite men and women National boxing camps to begin from Saturday

Elite national boxing coaching camp will kickstart from Saturday as 49 women and 52 men boxers will resume training in Rohtak and Patiala respectively.

The camp, which will go on till December 24, will see the participation of the best performers from the recent Elite National Championships alongside the country's other top boxers.

The camp will include boxers across 12 weight categories in the women's section while 13 categories in the men's section.

The World Championships medal winners Manju Rani and Jamuna Boro and reigning national champions Nitu and Sonia Lather among the other pugilists will also take part in the camp.

The women's camp will be led by newly-appointed head coach Bhaskar Bhatt, who was earlier part of the youth setup. Alongside players, 12 coaches and 13 members of support staff will also be part of the camp which will take place at the National Boxing Academy for the first time.

The men's national camp will see the participation of the current World Championships medallist Akash Kumar, five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and other boxers alongside 13 coaches and 14 support staff at NS NIS.

The camp will resume in January after a short winter break.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor