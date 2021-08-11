Eurosport India to broadcast Tokyo Paralympics

The Paralympic Committee of India has awarded the rights to broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games to Eurosport India.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, set to take place between August 24-September 5 will be the first time Eurosport broadcasts a global multi-sport event in India and expands on a diverse range of sports already available to fans across its platforms.

Gursharan Singh, Secretary-General, Paralympic Committee of India said, "At the brink of a historic national sporting movement, our Indian Para-Sportsmen are inspired and excited to win glory and pride for the country at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Such honouring moments must and would be shared and celebrated. Indians masses across the globe should be able to bask in the triumphant performance of our Paralympic Stars. Eurosport will be our official Media Broadcasting Partner to share the exciting minute to the minute live telecast of the said biggest Para Sporting Event."

Eurosport India shall be the exclusive pay-TV partner in the SAARC countries. The rights include a showcase of LIVE sports, delayed telecast, and highlights across key events in 22 sporting disciplines, treating the Indian sports fans with some scintillating action from the quadrennial sporting spectacle.

India will be fielding its largest ever contingent this year with 54 Paralympic athletes participating across nine sporting disciplines. Fans will be able to cheer every Indian hero throughout the Games, including world No.3 and world No.2 Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary in Javelin; Manish Narwal (10m air pistol), Singhraj (10m air pistol), and Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle) in shooting and Mariyappan Thangavelu in High Jump. Thangavelu will also be the flag bearer for the Indian team.

Badminton will make its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, which will feature as many as five shuttlers in the men's category - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Yathiraj, and Krishna Nagar alongside the women's doubles pairing of Parul Parmar, Palak Kohli.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor