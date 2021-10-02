FIDE world women's team c'ship: India beat Georgia to enter finals
India on Friday defeated Georgia to reach the finals of the World Women's Team Chess Championship.
The Indian side beat Georgia 2.5-1.5 to advance to the finals of the tournament. Tania Sachdev sealed the deal for India as she defeated Meri Arabidze in the game.
"India beats Georgia 2.5-1.5 and are through to the FINALS of #WWTC2021. Big wins came from @chessvaishali@TaniaSachdev!Kudos Team@HarikaDronavali@Bhaktichess@chessvaishali@TaniaSachdevMary@chessgmkunte@Shyam_chess@aicfchess," Chess. com-India tweeted.
