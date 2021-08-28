Formula 1 updates calendar for the 2021 season to 22 races

London, Aug 28 Formula 1 on Saturday revealed its updated calendar for the remainder of the 2021 season. The season will now have 22 races, including a slot for a yet-to-be-announced race in late November.

F1 started the year with an eye for a record-breaking 23 races, only for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions to force changes. The Japanese Grand Prix joined Canada, Singapore and Australia in officially being cancelled earlier in this month.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Italian GP at Monza, and the Russian race at Sochi will take place on their original dates. Following these races, the Turkish Grand Prix, originally slated for October 3, has been postponed by a week to October 10.

It will be followed by the United States Grand Prix, which stays on its original date of October 24. The Mexico City and Brazilian GPs are shifted back by a week from October 31 and November 7 to November 7 and November 14, respectively.

There will then be another event on November 21, at a circuit yet to be announced, before the season ends with the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on December 5 followed by the season finale at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

"We are very pleased to announce the updates to the 2021 calendar following extensive discussions with the promoters and national authorities. The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges but we have proven we can adapt and we are confident we can deliver a record breaking 22 races this year despite a global pandemic," said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 in a statement.

"I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility and we will provide the details of the final addition soon. This season is proving to be an incredible battle on the track and this is hugely exciting for our fans around the world and we look forward to the intensity continuing in the races ahead," concluded Domenicali.

