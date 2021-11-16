Guanyu Zhou joins Alfa Romeo, becomes first full-time F1 driver from China

Guanyu Zhou will become China's first full-time F1 driver when he makes his debut with Alfa Romeo alongside Valtteri Bottas in 2022.

The 22-year-old, who is in contention for this season's F2 title, has had extensive testing in older F1 machinery through his role as test driver for Alpine.

His arrival continues the Hinwil-based team's strategy of dovetailing experience with youth, as F1 rookie Zhou joins Bottas who arrives from Mercedes with 10 Grand Prix victories under his belt.

It comes after he became only the second driver from mainland China to have turned a wheel in a practice session during a Grand Prix weekend earlier this year when he drove his hero Fernando Alonso's Alpine in Austria.

"I dreamt from a young age of climbing as high as I can in a sport that I am passionate about and now the dream has come true. It is a privilege for me to start my Formula 1 career with an iconic team, a team that has introduced so much young talent into Formula 1 in the past. Now the dream is reality," Zhou said in an official release.

"I feel well prepared for the immense challenge of Formula 1, the pinnacle of my sport, alongside a proven, world-class talent in Valtteri Bottas. I wish to thank the Alfa Romeo Racing team for this opportunity. Next year the target will be to learn as much as possible and as quickly as possible," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

