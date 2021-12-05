Hamilton becomes first driver to clinch Saudi Arabian GP pole position

Riyadh, Dec 5 Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton has become the first driver to clinch the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix pole position. The remarkable accomplishment was made after beating out teammate Valtteri Bottas and the world championship title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

The two Mercedes drivers secured a one-two grid position late on Saturday evening which will give them the advantage over the Red Bull driver at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, where overtaking may be difficult.

Ferrari's Charles LeClerc was half a second back in fourth and Mexican Red Bull driver Sergio Perez rounded out the rest of the top five. The first-ever Formula 1 Free Practice sessions took place on Friday on the brand-new Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

After months of planning and many hours of hard work, Formula 1 cars were finally able to test the newest, fastest and longest street track in F1, with an average speed of 252 kmph and a maximum speed of 322 kmph in the last turn, and it also contains seven stands that have been built, giving fans a mesmerising view of the race, reports Xinhua quoting Arab News. Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 official race is to commence on Sunday in Jeddah.

Sunday will also mark the final race of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East, followed by preparations for the main event, which will include a display of the F1 drivers.

Organised by the Ministry of Sports in collaboration with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix comes in a 15-year partnership with F1.

